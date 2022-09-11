English
    Markets to take cues from macro data, global trends: Analysts

    Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday.

    PTI
    September 11, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Trading in the domestic equity market this week will be largely driven by a host of macroeconomic data announcements and global trends, analysts said.

    Industrial production data for July and inflation rate for August are scheduled to be announced on Monday. Besides, wholesale price index (WPI) inflation data will be released on Wednesday.

    "The direction of the market in the week ahead will be determined by cues from the global markets as well as important macroeconomic data points such as inflation, manufacturing and industrial production," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    Other major factors that would influence trading are foreign fund movement and trend in the rupee against the US dollar.

    "Global markets will keenly await the inflation numbers of the US. This data will be closely watched by international markets since it will affect how the Fed will proceed with future rate hikes," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.

    The volatility in oil prices and USD-INR trend will be important factors that may affect the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

    Last week, the Sensex advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent, while the Niftygained 293.90 points or 1.67 per cent.

    "We maintain our bullish view on markets," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

    "As we’re seeing buying interest across the board, the focus should be more on the best-performing sectors viz banking, financials, auto and FMCG, and remain selective in the others," Mishra added.
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 10:55 am
