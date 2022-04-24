English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Markets may face volatility amid derivatives expiry; global trends, earnings major drivers: Analysts

    Last week, the Sensex lost 1,141.78 points or 1.95 per cent, while the Nifty shed 303.70 points or 1.73 per cent.

    PTI
    April 24, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Equity markets may face volatility this week amid monthly derivatives expiry, and global trends along with the ongoing quarterly earnings by corporates would continue to play a major role in trading movement, analysts said. Markets would also keenly track foreign fund movement amid unabated outflows.

    "It is expected that this week will also kick off on a sombre note on the back of sharp fall in the US market on Friday after hawkish commentary by the US Fed and weak earnings. The global cues may dominate this week along with April month F&O expiry and Q4 earnings.

    "In terms of Q4 earnings, market will react to the results of ICICI Bank on Monday while HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Ambuja Cement, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Ultratech Cement and Wipro will be other key results which are scheduled this week," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

    FIIs are continuously selling in the Indian equity market and their behaviour will be important amid concerns of aggressive rate hikes in the USA, Meena added. There are still uncertainties about the Russia-Ukraine war whereas the market will also have an eye on crude oil prices, he said. There are still uncertainties about the Russia-Ukraine war whereas the market will also have an eye on crude oil prices, he said.

    "The still persistent war situation in Eastern Europe, likely rate action from the ECB, and also an enhanced rate response from the Fed are factors that will guide the markets in the coming week, and may also put pressure on prices," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, said. Last week, the Sensex lost 1,141.78 points or 1.95 per cent, while the Nifty shed 303.70 points or 1.73 per cent.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Global cues like hawkish Fed commentary, rising inflation and bond yields, slowing economic growth, prolonged war in Ukraine and volatile crude prices are keeping markets uncertain. Continuous selling by FIIs and weak results by few heavyweights has further added pressure to the market," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

    Milind Muchhala, Executive Director, Julius Baer, said investors might prefer to wait out for more results to be announced and hear out the accompanying commentaries to gauge in case there are any concerns of earnings cuts creeping in.

    "Also, the impending concerns of elevated commodity prices due to geopolitical situation and supply chain challenges, and with increasing expectations of a harsher hike by the US Fed, the market may continue to witness higher volatility in the near term," Muchhala added.

    Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, markets will react to ICICI Bank numbers in early trade on Monday. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, markets will react to ICICI Bank numbers in early trade on Monday.

    "Besides, global cues like updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and China's COVID situation will also remain on participants' radar," he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #benchmark BSE Sensex #equity markets #Market volatility #Russia Ukraine crisis #US Fed rate hike
    first published: Apr 24, 2022 04:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.