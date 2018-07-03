Market Update: Nifty midcap outperforms led by Just Dial; Indiabulls Real Estate jumps 2%

The Indian benchmark indices have managed to reverse the bearish trend this Tuesday afternoon and is trading on a firm note with the Nifty adding 41 points at 10,698 and the Sensex is trading higher by 126 points at 35,390.

Nifty pharma is up over 1 percent led by Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharma, each adding between 1-2 percent.

The Nifty midcap index is up 1 percent led by Biocon, Havells India, IGL, GMR Infra, India Cements, Just Dial, Jain Irrigation, Reliance Capital and Voltas among others.

Nifty auto has added 1 percent with gains from Amara Raja Batteries, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

Oil & gas stocks are buzzing this afternoon with gains from Reliance Industries, ONGC, BPCL, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation.

Real estate stocks are trading in the green with Indiabulls Real Estate jumping 2 percent followed by DLF, HDIL and Sobha.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs and Maruti Suzuki.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Just Dial.

The top NSE losers included Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Time Technoplast, Fortis Healthcare, Just Dial, Delta Corp and SREI Infra among others.

The top losers included Avanti Feeds, IDBI Bank, Vakrangee and Kwality.

Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Unilever, Jubilant Foodworks and Infosys are some of the very few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 168 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Aban Offshore, Castrol, Dalmia Bharat, JK Tyre, Den Networks, Global Offshore, LIC Housing, Power Grid and VA Tech Wabag among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 869 stocks advancing, 825 declining and 370 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1239 stocks advanced, 1243 declined and 132 remained unchanged.

