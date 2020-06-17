Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,900 amid volatility as India-China tensions rise; metal, IT stocks shine

Live now
Jun 17, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain volatile and in a consolidation mode for sometime, as investors would track global cues and development around India-China issues.
Technically, an immediate support for Nifty is placed at 9800-9700 zones and we may see an up move towards 10040 and 10180 zone.
Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with Nifty PSU Bank Index down 1 percent, while Realty Index gained 1 percent:
Gold Updates: On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.46 percent at Rs 47,350 per 10 gram at 09:15 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 47,958 per kg.
Market volatile: The benchmark indices are witnessing a volatile trade on June 17 amid rising tension between India and China.
At 09:39 IST, the Sensex was up 63.65 points or 0.19% at 33668.87, and the Nifty was up 19.35 points or 0.20% at 9933.35.
BSE Sensex gainers and losers in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on June 17 with Nifty below 9900 amid geo-political tensions between China and India.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 227.28 points or 0.68% at 33377.94, and the Nifty was down 66.20 points or 0.67% at 9847.80. About 420 shares have advanced, 557 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
From the derivative front, call writers were seen adding hefty open interest at 10000 call strike which should act as a strong hurdle for the Nifty.
ICICIdirect:
Indian markets are likely open flat to negative tracking weak Asian cues and rising India-China geopolitical tensions. However, global news flows, domestic earnings and update on interest waiver case would be key monitorables.