Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,900 amid volatility as India-China tensions rise; metal, IT stocks shine

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain volatile and in a consolidation mode for sometime, as investors would track global cues and development around India-China issues.

Technically, an immediate support for Nifty is placed at 9800-9700 zones and we may see an up move towards 10040 and 10180 zone.