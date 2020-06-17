App
Jun 17, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 9,900 amid volatility as India-China tensions rise; metal, IT stocks shine

Benchmark indices witnessing volatile trade on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid geo-political tensions between China and India, meanwhile global cues remained firm.

highlights

  • June 17, 2020 09:55 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, we expect the markets to remain volatile and in a consolidation mode for sometime, as investors would track global cues and development around India-China issues.

    Technically, an immediate support for Nifty is placed at 9800-9700 zones and we may see an up move towards 10040 and 10180 zone.

  • June 17, 2020 09:50 AM IST

    Mixed trend seen on the sectoral front with Nifty PSU Bank Index down 1 percent, while Realty Index gained 1 percent: 

  • June 17, 2020 09:41 AM IST

    Gold Updates: On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading lower by 0.46 percent at Rs 47,350 per 10 gram at 09:15 hours. July futures for silver were trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 47,958 per kg.

  • June 17, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Market volatile: The benchmark indices are witnessing a volatile trade on June 17 amid rising tension between India and China.

    At 09:39 IST, the Sensex was up 63.65 points or 0.19% at 33668.87, and the Nifty was up 19.35 points or 0.20% at 9933.35.

  • June 17, 2020 09:31 AM IST

    BSE Sensex gainers and losers in the early trade:

  • June 17, 2020 09:24 AM IST
  • June 17, 2020 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on June 17 with Nifty below 9900 amid geo-political tensions between China and India.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 227.28 points or 0.68% at 33377.94, and the Nifty was down 66.20 points or 0.67% at 9847.80. About 420 shares have advanced, 557 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.

  • June 17, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely open flat to negative tracking weak Asian cues and rising India-China geopolitical tensions. However, global news flows, domestic earnings and update on interest waiver case would be key monitorables.

