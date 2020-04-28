Live now
Apr 28, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,300 in volatile trade; pharma stocks under pressure
Indian indices erased some of early gains but trading higher with Nifty around 9300 level. Pharma, auto and FMCG stocks under pressure.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Nifty Pharma Index fell over 1 percent led by the Glenmark, Lupin and Sun Pharma:
Rupee trades lower: Indian rupee is trading lower at 76.38 per dollar amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.
Dilip Buildcon get completion certificate: The project rehabilitation and up gradation of NH111 (New NH-130) from Km 82.50 to Km 163.400 (Katghora to Shivnagar) to two lane with paved Shoulder in the state of Chhattisgarh under NHDP -IV on EPC Basis -section of NH-111 (NEW N.H. 130) has been completed. The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on April 27, 2020 and has declared the project fit for entry into operation as on September 09, 2019.
Buzzing stock: Share price of Axis Bank gained after the private lender said it would acquire a 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company.
Bank Nifty gained over a percent with IndusInd Bank and RBL Bank up 5-7 percent each. Axis Bank gained 3 percent ahead of its Q4 numbers.
Struggling what to buy in a volatile market that is still down by over 20 percent from the recent high? Elara Capital in its latest strategy report might have just made your job simpler.
Buzzing stock: The share price of UPL rose over 5 percent after the company said it has completed the acquisition of Yoloo (Laoting) Bio-technology, a China-based agrochemical maker.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 76.31 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 76.24.
Gold may remain under pressure amid stability in equity market, and investors can look at selling the metal in the Rs 46,200-46,220 range for a target of Rs 45,850 per 10 gm, say experts.