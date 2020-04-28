Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,300 in volatile trade; pharma stocks under pressure

Dilip Buildcon get completion certificate: The project rehabilitation and up gradation of NH111 (New NH-130) from Km 82.50 to Km 163.400 (Katghora to Shivnagar) to two lane with paved Shoulder in the state of Chhattisgarh under NHDP -IV on EPC Basis -section of NH-111 (NEW N.H. 130) has been completed. The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on April 27, 2020 and has declared the project fit for entry into operation as on September 09, 2019.