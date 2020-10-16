172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indicates-firm-start-for-the-indian-indices-5969791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 16, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates firm start for the Indian indices

Indian indices are likely to open higher as SGX Nifty trading with half a percent gain. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets were trading mixed.

highlights

  • October 16, 2020 07:58 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Friday on concerns that major producers will move ahead with plans to ease their supply cuts even as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States is curtailing demand in two of the world's biggest fuel consuming regions.

  • October 16, 2020 07:40 AM IST

    HCL Tech Q2 result today:

    IT player HCL Technologies will release its September quarter earnings on October 16 wherein it is expected to post a healthy set of numbers.

    Brokerages expect HCL to report a broad-based, across service lines growth in most geographies and verticals.

    The company is also expected to announce an upside revision to FY21 guidance. Deal momentum, cloud-led adoption, attrition levels and increment/promotion cycle will be the key things to watch out for investors when the company comes out with a Q2FY21 scorecard.

  • October 16, 2020 07:35 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended weak:

  • October 16, 2020 07:32 AM IST

    Wall St ends lower:

    U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% at 28,484.1 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.32% to 3,477.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.79% to 11,675.81.

  • October 16, 2020 07:27 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 65 points or 0.56 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11760 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • October 16, 2020 07:25 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:

  • October 16, 2020 07:19 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

