Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates firm start for the Indian indices

Oct 16, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Crude Updates: Oil prices fell on Friday on concerns that major producers will move ahead with plans to ease their supply cuts even as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States is curtailing demand in two of the world's biggest fuel consuming regions.
IT player HCL Technologies will release its September quarter earnings on October 16 wherein it is expected to post a healthy set of numbers.
Brokerages expect HCL to report a broad-based, across service lines growth in most geographies and verticals.
The company is also expected to announce an upside revision to FY21 guidance. Deal momentum, cloud-led adoption, attrition levels and increment/promotion cycle will be the key things to watch out for investors when the company comes out with a Q2FY21 scorecard.
U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as a rise in weekly jobless claims compounded worries about a stalling economic recovery and fading hopes for more fiscal aid before the election.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% at 28,484.1 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.32% to 3,477.54. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.79% to 11,675.81.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 65 points or 0.56 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11760 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.