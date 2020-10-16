Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates firm start for the Indian indices

HCL Tech Q2 result today:

IT player HCL Technologies will release its September quarter earnings on October 16 wherein it is expected to post a healthy set of numbers.

Brokerages expect HCL to report a broad-based, across service lines growth in most geographies and verticals.

The company is also expected to announce an upside revision to FY21 guidance. Deal momentum, cloud-led adoption, attrition levels and increment/promotion cycle will be the key things to watch out for investors when the company comes out with a Q2FY21 scorecard.