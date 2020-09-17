Market Live Updates: Indices off day's low in volatile trade; Dr Reddy's Labs top gainer, metals underperform

Live now
Sep 17, 2020 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Supreme Court dismisses SBI plea: The Supreme Court has dismissed SBI plea seeking vacation of stay on personal IBC proceedings against Anil Ambani. It has directed HC to consider issue on October 6, saying SBI can seek modification of stay order.
Buzzing Stock: Tata Motors share price was down 3 percent. JLR EU new passenger car registrations in August slip 23 percent YoY and 32 percent MoM, CNBC-TV18 reported.
L&T Construction bags order: Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) traded in the red after falling over a percent despite the company said L&T Construction bagged Rs 1,000-2,500 crore contracts for its metallurgical and material handling business. "Metallurgical and material handling business of L&T Construction has secured an order from Northern Coalfields Limited, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), for a coal processing and load-out package to be installed at the Dudhichua Mines located in Uttar Pradesh," L&T said in a regulatory filing.
Market Update: Sensex is down 324.08 points or 0.82 percent at 38978.77, and the Nifty shed 90.30 points or 0.78 percent at 11514.20. Dr Reddy's Labs, HCL Tech and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers while Dr Reddys Labs, Happiest Minds and Reliance Industries are the most active stocks.
Among the sectors, metal along with banks and auto shed a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices also traded in the red.
Motilal Oswal sees 25% upside in Hindustan Unilever
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,670.
"There is no change in our forecasts. Staples appears to have remained resilient, and demand in the discretionary category seems to be recovering. The company’s earnings growth has gained further momentum in recent years (17 percent EPS CAGR in the past three years against a nearly 12 percent CAGR over 10 years)," said the brokerage.
"This is particularly impressive given the weak mid-single-digit earnings growth posted by (much smaller) peers in recent years," the brokerage added.
HUL’s best-of-breed analytics and execution ability (exhibited by the successful implementation of the WIMI strategy, cost-saving plans, herbals, etc.) are key factors driving the pace of earnings growth, the brokerage said.
Motilal Oswal remains positive on HUL from a medium-term perspective, encouraged by (a) robust earnings growth potential beyond the near-term owing to its portfolio and execution strengths and (b) significant synergies in FY22E as a result of GSKCH.
"These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain. Valuing the company at 55 times Sep’22 merged EPS, we arrive at a target price of Rs 2,670, implying 25 percent upside," Motilal Oswal said.
Infrastructure sector on road to re-rating, keep an eye on these 16 stocks
Despite concerns around the coronavirus outbreak, for the infrastructure sector, this period has been mostly Reboot-2.0, HDFC Securities has said in a report.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Manaksia Steels were locked in their 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 10.93, a day after the company announced the acquisition of shares on Manaksia Limited. "The company has acquired 13.25 lakh shares of Manaksia Limited on September 16 through market purchase. Consequent upon the aforesaid acquisition, the revised shareholding of the company in Manaksia Limited has been increased from 4.08 percent to 6.10 percent," Manaksia Steels said in a regulatory filing.
Buzzing Stock: Shares of Dhanuka Agritech jumped surged over 9 percent after the company's board approved the buyback of equity shares. The company approved the proposal of buyback of shares worth up to Rs 100 crore and fixed September 28 as the record for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Since last 2-3 days, we have been sounding a bit optimistic ever since we spotted a ‘Bullish Wolfe wave’ pattern on hourly chart around 11,250-11,200. The said pattern has proved its significance but we are now observing the similar structure but unfortunately this time it is ‘Bearish Wolfe Wave’ and 11,620-11,650 is the ‘Potential Reversal Zone’, exactly where we are standing now. Hence, during the day, we were a bit skeptical and avoided participating on the long side.
With a broader view also, we are a bit unsure whether the Nifty has enough strength to go pass the sturdy wall of 11,650-11,680. For the coming session, 11,620-11,650-11680 continues to be a strong resistance zone and we advise traders not get carried away by last 2-3 days’ upmove. As far as supports are concerned, 11,570-11,540 would be seen as intraday supports and a move below 11,540 would give early signs of weakness. We would like to keep advocating caution and one should avoid carrying aggressive longs overnight for a while. Mid and small cap stocks have been the centre of attraction since the start of the week but they have also started loosing some steam now.