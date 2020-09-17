Market Live Updates: Indices off day's low in volatile trade; Dr Reddy's Labs top gainer, metals underperform

Motilal Oswal sees 25% upside in Hindustan Unilever

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,670.

"There is no change in our forecasts. Staples appears to have remained resilient, and demand in the discretionary category seems to be recovering. The company’s earnings growth has gained further momentum in recent years (17 percent EPS CAGR in the past three years against a nearly 12 percent CAGR over 10 years)," said the brokerage.

"This is particularly impressive given the weak mid-single-digit earnings growth posted by (much smaller) peers in recent years," the brokerage added.

HUL’s best-of-breed analytics and execution ability (exhibited by the successful implementation of the WIMI strategy, cost-saving plans, herbals, etc.) are key factors driving the pace of earnings growth, the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal remains positive on HUL from a medium-term perspective, encouraged by (a) robust earnings growth potential beyond the near-term owing to its portfolio and execution strengths and (b) significant synergies in FY22E as a result of GSKCH.

"These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain. Valuing the company at 55 times Sep’22 merged EPS, we arrive at a target price of Rs 2,670, implying 25 percent upside," Motilal Oswal said.