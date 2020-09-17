Taking Stock: US Fed outlook spoils party for D-Street; Sensex falls 323 points

Tracking weak global cues, the bears pushed the benchmark indices below crucial support levels on September 17, as the S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 300 points and the Nifty50 slipped below 11,600.

The Sensex ended the day 323 points lower to 38,979 and the Nifty50 declined 88 points to 11,516.

Sectorally, action was seen in healthcare and IT stocks while selling pressure was seen in realty, metal, Bankex, capital goods, and power.

Global cues turned negative after a divided US Federal Reserve dented stimulus hopes. “The Fed extended its ‘dot plot’ forecast of unchanged US interest rates out to end-2023, but going no further than that,” a Reuters report said.

“Indian markets reacted in sync with global markets, after the US Fed reserve failed to keep up with the expectations of the investors. In spite pledging to keep interest rates low, markets were disappointed on the lack of further inputs or immediate stimulus measures,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Continued border tensions with China, also worried Indian markets. Markets were expected to remain uncertain and investors should remain cautious, he said.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks. The S&P BSE midcap index was down 0.2 percent while the S&P BSE smallcap index was down 0.5 percent

Top Nifty gainers included HCL Technologies, ZEE Entertainment and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

Top Nifty losers included Shree Cements, Tata Motors, and Hindalco.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, the S&P BSE healthcare index rose 0.4 percent while the S&P BSE IT index was up 0.23 percent.

Selling pressure was seen in the S&P BSE realty index, which was down 1.8 percent. The BSE metal index fell 1.2 percent and the Bankex was down 1.1 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in HCL Technologies, UBL, Tech Mahindra and SRF.

Long build up was seen in stocks like Chola Finance, Havells India, and SAIL.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like Siemens, Bosch and JSW Steel.

More than 150 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high. These included Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, SRF, and Info Edge.

Technical View:

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on a daily scale as the index wiped out entire gains of the last session.

It has negated the formation of higher top-higher bottom on a lower time frame and again got stuck in the trading range.

The RSI indicator is now turning lower on a daily scale, which suggests testing of lower support with consolidative move along with capped upside.

“It has to respect immediate support of 11,450 zones, to witness an up move towards 11,600-11,650 zones while on the downside next major support exists at 11350-11333 zones,” Chandan Taparia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited told Moneycontrol.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.