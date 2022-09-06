Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex in the green; RIL, Syngene International most active

Stocks to Watch Today | Delhivery, DreamFolks Services, Marksans Pharma and others in news today
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,297.17
|51.19
|+0.09%
|Nifty 50
|17,683.75
|17.95
|+0.10%
|Nifty Bank
|39,829.65
|23.90
|+0.06%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Apollo Hospital
|4,392.95
|110.40
|+2.58%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nestle
|19,175.00
|-84.70
|-0.44%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|27798.20
|266.50
|+0.97%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27771.90
|-64.70
|-0.23%
Stocks to Watch Today | Delhivery, DreamFolks Services, Marksans Pharma and others in news today
Paytm buzzing in trade on back of strong operational update
Number of loans disbursed by One97 Communications grew 246% y-o-y to 6 million loans in the two months ended August 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 484% y-o-y to Rs 4,517 cr. The total merchant GMV processed through the platform in the two months aggregated to Rs 2.10 lk cr, marking a y-o-y growth of 72%.
Kalpataru Power Bags New Orders
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) has secured new orders worth Rs 1,345 cr. Orders have been secured in India and overseas market in the T&D business. The company has also received orders for pipeline laying works and Metro Rail Electrification.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The approach to 17690 may see bears regrouping, but if the dips thereof sustains above 17640, a few more spurts of upsides could be seen. It may take a while to breach the 18000 barrier again, but the near term prospects of the same will stay alive as long as 17470-17400 region holds.
Market at open: Sensex is up 181.58 points or 0.31% at 59427.56, and the Nifty added 57 points or 0.32% at 17722.80.
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Retail investor enthusiasm - directly and through SIPs in mutual funds - has supported the market successfully shielding it from the onslaught of sustained FPI selling from October 2021 through June 2022.
However, retail investors directly investing in the market should not commit the mistake of chasing low-grade cheap stocks. High quality large-caps will outperform when the market turns weak. Presently, the market is driven by momentum and bulls are in control. Bank Nifty is on the verge of a break-out and has fundamental support.
Divam Sharma of Green Portfolio says this year seems to be a year of consolidation for the sector. The economic slowdown and potential recession in some of the developed nations will impact the…
Commercial vehicles industry to perform well this year: Tata Motors' Girish Wagh
Along with the launch of the country's first CNG-powered Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) range of trucks, the company also rolled out a new series of advanced intermediate and light…
Tata Sons plans to raise $4 billion to breathe life into Air India: Report
Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, plans to raise $4 billion to infuse fresh capital into Air India and refinance costly debt, according to a report by Mint, citing two people directly aware of the matter. Tata plans to raise funds through a mix of equity and hybrid debt to refinance a part of Air India’s debt and revamp the airline, the people told Mint, requesting anonymity.
“The Tata group will soon start the process of hiring investment advisers, although informal discussions with a few foreign lenders and some private equity funds are already underway," one of the people told Mint.