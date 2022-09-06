Market Live Updates: Nifty around 17,000, Sensex in the green; RIL, Syngene International most active

September 06, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Retail investor enthusiasm - directly and through SIPs in mutual funds - has supported the market successfully shielding it from the onslaught of sustained FPI selling from October 2021 through June 2022.

However, retail investors directly investing in the market should not commit the mistake of chasing low-grade cheap stocks. High quality large-caps will outperform when the market turns weak. Presently, the market is driven by momentum and bulls are in control. Bank Nifty is on the verge of a break-out and has fundamental support.