Closing Bell: Sensex erases losses to end flat, Nifty above 10,750; pharma gains big

Closing Bell: The Indian market ended on flat note after witnessing volatile trading during the day as bulls took control in the last hour of trading supported by major pharma companies.

The PSU banking index rose nearly 2%, while midcap and smallcap outperformed the main indices.

The Sensex down 19.41 points at 35443.67, and the Nifty down 0.70 points at 10767.70.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Labs, SBI, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Lupin, Cipla and Gail are the top gainers on the indices.