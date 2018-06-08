Fortis: Unaware of creditors thinking of moving NCLT, vendors' dues will be cleared soon

Fortis Healthcare on Friday clarified that it was not aware of any creditors or vendors considering moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues, as reported by a daily.

Mint reported that some of Fortis’s creditors are thinking of recovering their dues of Rs 2,500 crore by taking the troubled company to the bankruptcy court, citing unnamed people.

The healthcare provider's spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the unpaid vendors' bills have accumulated over normal course of business and will be "cleared as soon as possible" in an appropriate manner.

The report added that due diligence of one of the bidders unearthed unpaid vendors’ bills of Rs 450 crore.

The Fortis board had called for fresh bidding, and shortlisted four bidders — IHH Healthcare, Radiant Life Care, Munjal-Burmans and Manipal-TPG consortium.

They were give time till June 10 to complete due diligence and submit fresh bids by June 14.