App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis: Unaware of creditors thinking of moving NCLT, vendors' dues will be cleared soon

The healthcare provider also added that the unpaid vendors' bills have accumulated over normal course of business and will be "cleared as soon as possible" in an appropriate manner

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fortis Healthcare on Friday clarified that it was not aware of any creditors or vendors considering moving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to recover their dues, as reported by a daily.

Mint reported that some of Fortis’s creditors are thinking of recovering their dues of Rs 2,500 crore by taking the troubled company to the bankruptcy court, citing unnamed people.

The healthcare provider's spokesperson told Moneycontrol that the unpaid vendors' bills have accumulated over normal course of business and will be "cleared as soon as possible" in an appropriate manner.

The report added that due diligence of one of the bidders unearthed unpaid vendors’ bills of Rs 450 crore.

The Fortis board had called for fresh bidding, and shortlisted four bidders — IHH Healthcare, Radiant Life Care, Munjal-Burmans and Manipal-TPG consortium.

They were give time till June 10 to complete due diligence and submit fresh bids by June 14.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:27 am

tags #Business #Companies #Fortis Healthcare #mergers and acquisitions (M&As)

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.