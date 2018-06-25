Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 10,800; Sensex down 219 pts; PSU banks drag 2%

Market Closing: Benchmark indices ended at day's low with Nifty slipped below 10,800 and Sensex fell over 200 points as selling pressure seen in major banking, pharma and metal names.

The market breadth favoured declines with 809 shares have advanced, 1721 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, HPCL, BPCL, L&T, ICICI Bank, Coal India, and Power Grid are the top losers on the indices.

Expect IT space, all other sectoral indices ended lower with 0.4 percent to 2 percent cut.