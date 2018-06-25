Goldman Sachs upgrades HDFC to buy; hikes target price by 10%

Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, has upgraded its call on HDFC Bank from Hold to ‘Buy’ and hiked its target price to Rs 2,188 from Rs 1,944.

The hiked target price implies an upside of 10 percent on the stock.

Goldman Sachs expects improvement in demand drivers from retail as well as non-retail businesses.

In fact, it also said that the firm’s earnings are at an inflection point on the back of rising confidence as well. To aid to this sentiment are attractive valuations on the stock post its underperformance in the recent past.

The investment bank also said that recent foreign ownership regulatory changes to reduce risk of expansion of holding co discount