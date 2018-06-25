App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goldman Sachs upgrades HDFC to buy; hikes target price by 10%

Believes that earnings for the NBFC could be at an inflection point, while attractive valuations also hold key.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global investment bank, Goldman Sachs, has upgraded its call on HDFC Bank from Hold to ‘Buy’ and hiked its target price to Rs 2,188 from Rs 1,944.

The hiked target price implies an upside of 10 percent on the stock.

Goldman Sachs expects improvement in demand drivers from retail as well as non-retail businesses.

In fact, it also said that the firm’s earnings are at an inflection point on the back of rising confidence as well. To aid to this sentiment are attractive valuations on the stock post its underperformance in the recent past.

The investment bank also said that recent foreign ownership regulatory changes to reduce risk of expansion of holding co discount
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 01:28 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.