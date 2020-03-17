Market Live: Sensex gains 400 pts, Nifty above 9,300; Yes Bank gains 31%

Live now
Mar 17, 2020 10:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE updates: No entry of passengers from EU countries, UK, Turkey from March 18, says govt
Multibagger opportunity? A 30% market fall in past generated wealth in subsequent year
Investors have seen similar situations in the past, and the big takeaway is investing in this market in a staggered way, will create wealth
Market Update: Benchmark indices have recovered from the low point of the day with Nifty holding above 9,300 level.
The Sensex is up 428.40 points or 1.36% at 31818.47, and the Nifty up 136.75 points or 1.49% at 9334.15. About 954 shares have advanced, 690 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.
Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital told to CNBC-TV18:
The current situation may even be worse than 2008-09 as we have all the symptoms of a bear market. We have been nibbling on some high quality stocks in this decline.
The banking sector will face challenge of slow economic activity, while this is a good time to invest in some leading banks. The IT companies will bounce bank after 1-2 quarters of subdued growth, while the consumer stocks haven't corrected enough yet.
CCI imposes penalty on Grasim: Grasim Industries share price slipped 3 percent on March 17 after CCI imposes penalty of Rs 301.61 crore on the company in respect of its domestic man-made fibre turnover.
What should you do with laggards in your mutual fund portfolio?
It has been a tough few years for mutual fund investors with all schemes, barring just a handful, turning out to be laggards.
Oil Updates: Oil prices rose more than USD 1 as the recent sharp falls due to the coronavirus pandemic encouraged bargain hunters to come forward, although the market remains volatile as the spread of the infection disrupts economies and hurts demand.
Market Opens: After a positive start, the benchmark indices gave up all its gains on March 17 with Nifty around 9,100 level
The Sensex is down 298.17 points or 0.95% at 31091.90, and the Nifty down 73.40 points or 0.80% at 9124. About 359 shares have advanced, 434 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Losers are HDFC Bank, Zee Ent, Titan, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL and Grasim Industries.