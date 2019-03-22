App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-8% returns

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,591-level, down 0.5 point on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty50 is likely to open flat on Friday tracking mixed trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 11 points lower at 11,521 on Wednesday.

US markets rose higher on Thursday as jitters over the Federal Reserve’s forecast of an economic slowdown were calmed by upbeat economic data, said a Reuters report.

Asian shares advanced on upbeat economic data and optimism in the tech sector lifted Wall Street stocks, helping calm some of the jitters sparked by the Federal Reserve’s cautious outlook on the world’s biggest economy, it said.

The rupee on Wednesday recovered by 13 paise to close at 68.83 against the US dollar amid sustained buying by foreign investors in domestic equity markets and lower crude prices.

Stocks in news:

Jet Airways: Troubles for the airliner mount as lenders have asked promoter Naresh Goyal to step down immediately and make way for a new management. As per the plan, Goyal's stake will likely be capped at 10 percent by diluting the rest at a nominal value. Sources said SBI and Punjab National Bank, which have the highest exposure in the consortium, will get representation on the new board.

Vodafone-Idea Cellular: Vodafone Idea promoters have received market regulator SEBI's approval to exceed 75 percent shareholding post rights issue with the condition that it will have to bring under that level within a year.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Wednesday said it will acquire about 104 crore shares or 52.63% of the government stake in the REC at Rs 139.50 per share, a move that will help the centre to meet its disinvestment target.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Bonanza Portfolio and here’s what they have to recommend:

ITC: Buy| LTP: Rs 298.75| Target: Rs 322|Stop Loss: Rs 286.80|Return 8%

Ajanta Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 1021| Target: Rs 1080-1100| Stop Loss: Rs 989|Return 5-7%

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 1351.60| Target: Rs 1460| Stop Loss Rs 1287|Return 8%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 08:51 am

tags #Ajanta Pharma #Bonanza Portfolio #ITC Ltd #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Market Headstart #markets at moneycontrol

