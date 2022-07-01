business Life After Listing | Ep 04: Manish Agarwal, CEO & Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD, Nazara technologies When Nazara technologies listed on March 2021, it became the first games company in India to go public. In this episode of Life After Listing, the management team of the company explain why gaming is having a breakout moment today and key trends going forward. Catch Joint MD, Nitish Mittersain , CEO, Manish Agarwal and Chairman & MD, Vikash Mittersain take us through how one man's passion 20 years ago has resulted in an iconic business. 'Life After Listing' is a special series that focuses on the key changes for a company's management and founders/promoters after their company goes public. India's primary markets have seen a rush of IPOs since September 2020.