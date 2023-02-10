English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    LIC shares gain as Q3 net profit zooms

    Revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore with net profit surging 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore. Meanwhile, net premium income gained 15 percent at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    LIC's investment into Adani group firms' stock has come under criticism by the opposition parties

    LIC's investment into Adani group firms' stock has come under criticism by the opposition parties

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged more than four percent on February 10 after the insurer reported a rock-solid set of quarterly numbers. At 9:17 am, the stock traded 3.2 percent higher at Rs 633.05 on the BSE.

    Revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore with net profit surging 26 times to Rs 6,334 crore. Meanwhile, net premium income gained 15 percent at Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

    LIC’s Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here