Lenders have stretched balance sheets, mispricing of loans has begun: ASV Krishnan of HDFC Securities

ASV Krishnan, Senior Vice President, HDFC Securities

Mispricing of loans, especially on the retail side, has begun, but it will take a while to show up on the portfolios, ASV Krishnan, Senior Vice President, HDFC Securities, said in an interview to Moneycontrol. With competitive intensity high, everybody wants to dole out personal loans resulting in oversupply, which means that risk will not be suitably priced, he said. Edited excerpts: What are the new triggers for banking stocks to outperform from hereon? Post-pandemic, most of the weaker hands (borrowers) in...