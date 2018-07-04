App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kwality stock falls 5% as board defers decision on share buyback

There were pending sell orders of 162,454 Kwality shares, with no buyers available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of dairy-product manufactuer Kwality was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on Wednesday after the board decided to defer on the buyback of securities and payment of interim dividend.

The company informed exchanges that the proposed issues relating to buyback of securities and/or bonus issue of securities and payment of interim dividend were considered by the board on Tuesday on merits.

It said intense deliberations on the issues were initiated with stakeholders both internal and external including investors and lenders. "The matter was intensely debated in context of current situation and future vision, the board finally concluded to defer the decision on the issues, for the time being."

There were pending sell orders of 162,454 shares, with no buyers available.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 06:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kwality

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.