    KVB Q1 FY24: What after the recent stellar run?

    RoA may be capped in the near term on the back of margin weakness and a likely rise in cost to get the deposit profile right

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 18, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
    KVB Q1 FY24: What after the recent stellar run?

    The stock may pause for a breather which could be a good entry point for long-term investors

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strong run of the stock in the past two months Earnings steady, margin declines as guided Advances growth healthy, expects to maintain momentum Deposits better, thanks also to the 2K-note ban effect Efforts to improve quality of deposits to exert pressure on cost Asset quality healthy Near-term RoA expansion capped, watch out for levers for the long term A good buy for the long term Karur Vysya Bank (KVB, CMP: Rs 97.4126.5 Market Cap: Rs 10,150 crore) had a stellar run in the past couple of months...

