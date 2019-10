KKR India sells over 6 lakh shares in HDFC AMC for Rs 167 cr

Private equity fund KKR India on October 18 offloaded over 6 lakh shares of HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) for more than Rs 167 crore through open market transactions.

KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund sold 6,22,500 shares of HDFC AMC at an average price of Rs 2,690, according to the BSE block deal data.

Among the buyers were Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Valiant Mauritius Partners, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company, Bharti AXA General Insurance Company and Copthall Mauritius Investment who bought the shares at the same price, the data showed.

On BSE, HDFC AMC shares ended 6.11 per cent higher at Rs 2,882.20. The Great Diwali Discount!

