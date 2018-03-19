App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 19, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jefferies expects telecom to be under pressure for 12 months; likes Bharti Airtel

Overall, it sees industry revenue to decline 5% over next 12 months, while mid term revenue CAGR of 15 percent may be seen.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a falling market, one of the sectors to have fallen the most is the telecom space. The BSE Telecom index has fallen around 17 percent on a year to date basis

Jefferies expects the sector’s profitability to remain under pressure for another 12 months. It expects improvement from Mid-FY20e, when share for top-three stabilises.

At this point, it said, consumer willingness to pay higher for similar service is low and valuations are factoring in best case now. Jio's ARPU discount is also at its target level, limiting price hikes.

Overall, it sees industry revenue to decline 5% over next 12 months, while mid term revenue CAGR of 15 percent may be seen.

Among stocks, it believes that Bharti Airtel is well placed to face competitive threat to various businesses and is forecasting 110 basis points margin drop over FY18-20. The brokerage has assumed coverage on the stock.

Additionally, on Idea Cellular, it sees further downside with a target of Rs 68. It is anticipating substantial market share losses.

It has also assumed coverage on Bharti Infratel with a target of Rs 300. It expects medium term pressure on the firm.

tags #Market Edge

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC