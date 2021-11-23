MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

ITC launches ready-to-cook, ready-to-mix breakfast staples

ITC has been making efforts to reduce dependence on the highly regulated core business of cigarettes by pushing its other FMCG business.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Some of these categories have huge scope and have the capacity to generate good margins by leveraging our scale, wheat adjacencies and supply chain efficiency,

Some of these categories have huge scope and have the capacity to generate good margins by leveraging our scale, wheat adjacencies and supply chain efficiency," said ITC's food business chief Hemant Malik. [Representative image]


In its latest bid to expand its FMCG business, ITC has forayed into the Indian breakfast category with a ready-to-cook and ready-to-mix range and staples under the household brand "Aashirvaad".

ITC's food business chief Hemant Malik told The Economic Times that the company had launched breakfast staples including rawa, suji and vermicelli.

They will also introduce categories such as dalia, poha and millet cereals.

With this foray, the company will compete with established brands such as Kellogg, Nestle, MTR and Gits Food in the segment.

"Aashirvaad has largely been a brand with products for meal occasions, be it atta, salt, pulses or ghee. We are extending the brand into other value-added segments with which one can cook breakfast or snacks," the report said quoting Malik.

"Some of these categories have huge scope and have the capacity to generate good margins by leveraging our scale, wheat adjacencies and supply chain efficiency," Malik added.

Close

Related stories

ITC's non-cigarette FMCG business contributed to 27 percent of the company's overall revenue in Q2 FY22 at Rs 4,036 crore, whereas its cigarettes business contributed to 38 percent of revenue at Rs 5,642 crore. The non-cigarette FMCG segment revenue grew 23 percent on year and 8% percenton quarter.

According to the Economic Times report, the breakfast staples market in India has a potential of over Rs 100 crore, at a CAGR of 12 percent.

In the ready-to-cook category, it has launched idli sambhar, upma, instant poha, instant suji halwa, idli and dosa instant mixes.

"The category expansion of Aashirvaad will help to premiumise the portfolio. We want the brand to play in the Indian cuisine space in breakfast and not western cereals like oats," Malik said to the publication.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FMCG #ITC
first published: Nov 23, 2021 12:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.