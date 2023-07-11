ITC expands manufacturing capabilities with new ICML in Odisha

ITC commissions new ICML in Odisha

ITC Ltd. commissioned a new Integrated Consumer Goods Manufacturing and Logistics facilities (ICML) at Khordha, Odisha, the company said in its annual report on July 11. Currently, the company operates 11 ICMLs functioning near major demand hubs, facilitating the delivery of fresher goods, minimizing distance to the market, and streamlining operational processes.

“These facilities are at the heart of your Company’s strategy to create structural advantage by enhancing product freshness, improving market responsiveness, reducing the cost of servicing proximal markets, enabling scalability besides setting new benchmarks in safety, quality and product hygiene.” the company said in a regulatory filing.

ITC has invested in modern ICMLs near major demand centers to improve product freshness, market responsiveness, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the automated AMLFs in Pudukkottai and Kapurthala offer inventory optimization and operational efficiency, contributing to overall cost reduction and improved market servicing.

At the Kapurthala ICML plant, direct buying of wheat offers substantial benefits to farmers including transparency in grading, weight and pricing, other than delayering operations and enhancing sourcing & logistics efficiencies. This initiative is being scaled up through focused crop development in the area to upgrade crop quality.

The capacity utilisation at the 11 operational ICMLs continues to be ramped up along with focused smart manufacturing interventions leveraging automation and Industry 4.0 technologies to drive operational efficiencies, yield and energy management and further enhance safety and quality. The new ICMLs also improve the representation of women workforce in the company by providing employment opportunities.

ITC plans to capitalize on the structural benefits of its distributed manufacturing network, utilizing advanced ICMLs strategically positioned near major demand hubs. These advantages will play a crucial role in accelerating the growth of their FMCG businesses.