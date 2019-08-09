It is official! Small & Midcaps are in a bear market; more than 600 stocks take a hit

Small and midcap stocks are in a bear market, data suggests. To add to the worries, it shows S&P BSE Sensex is almost halfway there.

According to the data collated on August 7, the S&P BSE Smallcap index has fallen about 39 percent from its 52-week high, while the S&P BSE Midcap index is down a little over 20 percent from its peak.

The S&P BSE Sensex is approximately halfway there as in the same period, it is down about 9 percent from its 52-week high of 40,312.

A bear market is a condition in which securities/stock prices fall 20 percent from their recent peak amid widespread pessimism or fear in the market. A situation analysts say we are already deeply entrenched in.

Smallcap & midcap stocks continued to be under pressure even when benchmark indices were hitting record highs two months ago. It was about time, benchmark indices would catch up to the broader market, largely weighed down by expensive valuations, budget proposals, selling by foreign investors, muted results, and trade war concerns.

"The broader market is in a bear grip it is just that few heavyweights/blue-chips and Index that are performing,” Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research told Moneycontrol.

“We have seen index management and concentrated stocks that are performing well but Auto, Smallcap, Midcap, and other few spaces are not doing that well. Smallcap and Midcap have been in a downtrend and it's been more than a year,” he said.

The S&P BSE Smallcap index constitutes of 747 stocks, of which, 653 are currently trading more than 20 percent below their 52-week highs. These include Cox & Kings, Eros International, DHFL, Ashapura Intimates, Punj Lloyd, Reliance Naval, Kwality, Repro India, Granules India, among others.

In the S&P BSE 500 index, as many as 351 companies out of 500 have dropped more than 20 percent from their respective peaks. These include Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Shankara Building, HEG, Jaiprakash Associates, YES Bank, Indiabulls Ventures, Graphite India, CARE Ratings, among others.

Here is a list of top 20 stocks (out of 653) which are down more than 20 percent from their respective peak: