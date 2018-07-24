Inox Leisure touches 52-week low despite good June quarter numbers

Shares of Inox Leisure touched 52-week low of Rs 195.10, down 3.6 percent intraday Tuesday despite better numbers reported by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The comapny's June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit was up 15 percent at Rs 37 crore against Rs 32.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 414.9 crore versus Rs 387.4 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 10.9 percent at Rs 83.5 crore and margin was at 20.1 percent.

The company commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre located at INOX Leisure, Sapphire Mall, Gurugram with effect from July 24, 2018.

The said multiplex cinema theatre has 3 screens and 567 seats.

The company is now present in 64 cities with 128 multiplexes, 512 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,25,508 seats across India.

At 15:08 hrs INOX Leisure was quoting at Rs 199.95, down Rs 2.55, or 1.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil