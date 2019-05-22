App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 10:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank to post its Q4 numbers today; here's is what brokerages expect

Motilal Oswal expects IndusInd Bank to report strong loan growth of ~32 percent YoY in Q4FY19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private banking major IndusInd Bank is likely to report its March quarter earnings on May 22.

Research and broking firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects IndusInd Bank to report net profit at Rs 599.5 crore down 37.1 percent year-on-year (down 39.1 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 17.7 percent YoY (up 3.3 percent QoQ) to Rs. 2,363.3 crore.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 3 percent YoY (down 13.9 percent QoQ) to Rs 1,823.1 crore.

Motilal Oswal is of the view that IndusInd Bank is likely to report a net profit of Rs 526.1 crore down 44.8 percent year-on-year (down 46.6 percent quarter-on-quarter). Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 19.7 percent YoY (up 5.1 percent QoQ) to Rs. 2,403.7 crore while Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 27.6 percent YoY (up 6.6 percent QoQ) to Rs 2,257.6 crore.

related news

The research firm expects IndusInd Bank to report strong loan growth of ~32 percent YoY in Q4FY19, significantly ahead of system loan growth. Deposit growth should also remain strong at ~22 percent YoY while margins are likely to remain flattish QoQ at ~3.9 percent.

Key issues to watch for

Impact on the CV portfolio, particularly after the slowdown in
CV sales.
Corporate asset quality will be a key monitorable

Provisioning and further developments on the IL&FS exposure

According to Narnolia Financial Advisors, corporate and non-vehicle yield of IndusInd Bank is expected to increase due to hike in MCLR rate, but yield on vehicle finance will be under pressure to fixed-rate yield. However, the research firm expects margins to remain under pressure with the rising cost. NII growth is expected to grow at 21 percent YoY.

Other income is expected to grow at 25 percent YoY. Exposure to IL&FS is Rs 3,000 crore of which Rs 2,000 crore is towards parent company for which the bank has provided provisions of Rs 600 crore. Asset quality is expected to improve with the moderation in slippages ratio at 0.32 percent in Q4FY19. Going forward provision on IL&FS is likely to remain high on 4Q FY19, the report added.

Loan growth is expected at 30 percent YoY while deposit is likely to grow at 24 percent YoY because of an increase in CASA.

Key trackable this quarter

NIM PerformanceSlippages trend

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Brokerage Results Estimates #IndusInd Bank

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

Robin van Persie Tells Manchester United to Give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ...

SC Stays Barrackpore BJP Candidate Arjun Singh's Arrest Till May 28

Security Tightened for Naidu, Jagan As Andhra Pradesh Gears Up For Cou ...

News18.com | Your One Stop Election Destination​

Court to Decide on Case Against Rahul Gandhi for Derogatory Remarks Ag ...

In Bharat Song Turpeya Salman Khan Puts Forth His Best Dancing Skills, ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.