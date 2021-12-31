In charts | How BSE sectoral indices fared in past decade

The Indian market saw wild swings in the year 2021 with the investor sentiment hitting a low when the second wave of Covid-19 hit. The market soon bounced back when the economic recovery and consumer sentiment picked up pace.

Moneycontrol took a close look at the market performance in 2021 and found that the BSE power sector index outperformed the benchmark Sensex. This was the first time in the last 10 years when the power sector gave better returns than Sensex.

In the seven out of last 10 years, Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services (CDGS) sector outperformed the Sensex. Meanwhile, FMCG and Healthcare sectors outpaced Sensex returns in six out of the last 10 years.