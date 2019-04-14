App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Improving Chinese economic data supports upside in metal prices'

We expect another RRR cut in China by as early as next month. This increase in expectation of economic stimulus may bring support to the commodity prices

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metal complex rallied last week with gold prices gaining over 0.5 percent and base metal prices ended with mixed sentiments on uncertainty over the outcome of US-China trade talks.

Copper prices rallied on supply-side worries while other metals ended the week with small losses. Lead was the most hit metal last week closing with 2.5 percent loss. Energy complex closed with 2.5 percent gains helped by supply tightness and emerging worries in Libya and further loss in Venezuela output.

The broad-based improvement in the Chinese economy from manufacturing to producer price inflation in March has boosted the market sentiment suggesting that the economy is slowly moving towards stabilisation. This is also well supported by the ongoing progress in US-China trade talks.

related news

The pick-up in China’s manufacturing PMI since the last three months have provided some relief to the investors with the March PMI figure at 50.5. The Service activity in China also quickened in March at 54.8 confirming the stability in the Chinese economy.

The service sector contributes almost half to the Chinese economy. Last week’s encouraging New Yuan loans and money supply surprised the market positively posting increment of 1.69 trillion Yuan in March. Total Chinese Yuan loan in the first quarter of 2019 hit a record of 5.81 trillion Yuan. Also, total social financing, a broad measure of credit in the economy, increased by four times in March at 2.86 trillion Yuan since last month. This support implies a continuation of the recovery in the economy.

Outlook:

With some improvement in the Chinese economy along with the government efforts to support growth through easing policy, we expect another RRR cut in China by as early as next month. This increase in expectation of economic stimulus may bring support to the commodity prices.

We expect Nickel prices to get a boost and trade higher towards $15,500 per tonne by the next quarter of 2019. Currently, LME Nickel prices are trading at $13,020 per tonne.

The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Commodities #nickel

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Want to work at Stark Industries with the Iron Man? Read this to know ...

Aira Gaira from Kalank: Kriti Sanon keeps Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr can't wait to come to India

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

UP Brass Industry's Sheen Dulls, Artisans and Traders Count GST, Note ...

Congress Raises Doubts over 'Suspicious Black Trunk' in PM Modi's Heli ...

Chinese GP: Lewis Hamilton Wins Formula One’s 1000th Race, Mercedes ...

India's Financial Probe Agency Faces Staff Crunch; May Hit 2020 Global ...

Chandrababu Naidu Leads Opposition Offensive Against EVMs, Demands 50% ...

New York's Times Square Inundates With Sikh Culture as Thousands Gathe ...

Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA of Appeasing Upper Castes with EWS, Leaving ...

Sending Out ‘Anti-dynastic’ Message, BJP Minister Offers to Resign ...

US Tax Man Will Keep Account of British Royal Baby's Gifts. Reason: Du ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha election could reshape party system, but crucial question is ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Before your watch begins, a comprehensive re ...

India's history of hate needs retelling; secular paradigm has its own ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Brexit crisis reveals flaws in UK's political system as lawmakers stru ...

Premier League: Spotlight on Mo Salah, Eden Hazard ahead of Liverpool- ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Microsoft reveals that hackers could have accessed certain Outlook ema ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.