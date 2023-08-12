If I weren’t an investor, I’d be a journalist: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Outspoken by nature, the legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was a journalist’s delight

In an interview with CNBCTV18 in 2015, the late Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had said that had he not been an investor in the stock market, he would perhaps have been a journalist because of his love of the media.

Outspoken by nature, the legendary investor was a journalist’s delight, as he would unabashedly share his views on finance as well as opinions on personalities ranging from Vladmir Putin to Sushmita Sen.

For instance, he once mentioned that he did not like Putin or his policies, but said he was a better leader than most of his global peers. In another interview on CNBCTV18 in 2010, he said he found actor Sushmita Sen “hot.”

You wouldn’t find too many people in his position talking about ‘hot’ female actors on national television. And finesse was not his forte while airing his views at public forums. At a conclave hosted by a general television channel in 2021, Jhunjhunwala said that new businesses were grossly overvalued and should be sold. But at the same time, he also advised caution in his own unique style

“Par abhi nahin karne ka. Chaddi nikal jayegi,” he said. (But don’t do it now, you will lose your shorts)

At the same time, he could quickly turn on journalists without warning if their line of questioning annoyed him.

Jhunjhunwala’s wisdom and expertise were well reflected in his interviews. During an interview with CNBC TV18, Jhunjhunwala gave some advice to the students stating that “we are all very tentative when we start in life. When we see a horizon, we feel how distant it is. But when we cross that horizon, we find how many more there are”. He also shared his philosophy in life which is to dream with his head held high but with feet on the ground.