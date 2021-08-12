business Ideas For Profit | Luggage Stocks The long-term macro drivers seem to be in place for luggage companies despite temporary disruptions. The continued shift of consumer preference from unbranded to branded products, accelerated growth in air travel, wedding season-led buying, shortening replacement cycle and overall GDP growth are the long-term structural drivers for the luggage industry. And we believe, both VIP Industries and Safari remain excellent core discretionary consumption plays for the long-term. Here’s why.