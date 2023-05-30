HUL Annual Report Highlights: Sanjiv Mehta's salary, Rs 1000 crore brands, segmental performance and more

HUL is India's largest FMCG company with a market capitalization of Rs 6.25 trillion

Despite a challenging macro environment, Hindustan Unilever, India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, recorded a strong financial performance with a 16% YoY growth in turnover at Rs 58,154 crore for FY23. The company's net profit also grew by 13% to reach Rs 9,962 crore, as stated in its annual report.

“As economic activities normalised after a couple years of the pandemic, in a high inflationary environment, we witnessed consumers prioritising essentials over discretionary spends,” according to outgoing CEO Sanjiv Mehta.

At the same time, macro trends such as digitisation and sustainability continued to play a major role in purchase decisions, he added.

Take a look at 5 key highlights from the annual report

Rs 1000 crore club: HUL now has over 19 brands with a turnover exceeding Rs 1,000 crore per annum. In fact, Surf Excel became the first home and personal care brand in India to clock over $1 billion in annual sales. HUL’s home care liquids portfolio which includes fabric conditioners, liquid detergents, and dishwash, doubled in last three years, exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in annual turnover. Meanwhile, Lux and Pond’s joined the Rs 2,000 crore club.

Top boss’ salary: Mehta, who will hang up his boots in June, took home Rs 22.36 crore in annual remuneration in FY23, indicating no significant jump from the previous year. In FY22, Mehta received Rs 22.07 crore, a 47 percent rise from Rs 15 crore in FY21. Rohit Jawa, who will succeed Mehta as CEO of HUL, will take home Rs 21.43 crore in FY24, as per the annual report.

Earnings per share: The FMCG giant’s EPS grew 13 percent to Rs 42.40 in FY23 from Rs 37.53 in FY22. “We remain confident of continuing to deliver Consistent, Competitive, Profitable and Responsible (4G) growth and stay committed to our mid to long term guidance of double-digit EPS growth,” noted the company.

Segmental performance: Home care made for 36 percent of HUL’s FY23 revenue and 31 percent of EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). Beauty and Personal Care contributed 37 percent to topline and 44 percent to EBIT. Foods and Refreshment portfolio made for about 25 percent of the topline and 21 percent of EBIT.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG): As one of the top rated ESG companies in India, HUL collected and processed over 100,000 tonnes of plastic waste in 2022. 69 percent of tea and 82 percent of tomatoes used were sourced sustainably, the FMCG major highlighted in its annual report.

“We are decarbonising our operations and have achieved 97% reduction in CO2 emissions per tonne of production across our manufacturing operations, when compared to 2008 baseline,” chairman Nitin Paranjpe said.

