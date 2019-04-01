App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC cuts price target for Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc amid lower commodity prices

According to the brokerage, deviation from capital allocation strategy may act as an overhang for Vedanta and higher debt at parent could result in sustained high dividend payout.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Global brokerage HSBC slashed price target of non-ferrous stocks — Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc — citing lower commodity prices on April 1.

The research house downgraded Vedanta to hold from buy and cut its price target on the stock by 31 percent to Rs 200 from Rs 290 apiece earlier.

In case of Hindustan Zinc, it cut price target to Rs 250 from Rs 260 though retained hold call.

"Lower commodity prices & appreciating rupee resulted in estimate cuts," HSBC said, adding Vedanta & Hindustan Zinc EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) estimates are cut by 8-21 percent.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 09:08 am

tags #Hindustan Zinc #Stocks Views #Vedanta

