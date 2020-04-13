How Venteskraft built a community of over 30K full-time stock traders

Every company begins with little sparks of thoughts often quoted as ideas. Some companies are created with a vision to truly help creative minds convert their targets into accomplishments. Venteskraft, the brainchild of Mahin BS and Rahul Rajeev, is a great example of that, helping over 30,000 full-time stock market traders to earn their living out of the stock market.

Through Venteskraft, the co-founders wanted to share their motto to life, that being poor or rich is a matter of choice that is unknowingly made. They want the youth to be able to stand on their own feet by enabling them to have multiple sources of income.

Venteskraft was founded with the idea of sharing their knowledge on the stock market, which they mastered over years of trial and error. Six years since their inception, over 30,000 people are a part of this continuous journey.

By imparting practical knowledge on stock market trading and mentoring traders at every step, Venteskraft aims to teach individuals how to utilise the stock market effectively. Their team of experienced financial trainers are training students all across the country with great results and accuracy.

Venteskraft's sister venture Venteskraft Media, which is dedicated to business development, is helping people start up a business development consultancy. Business development has become the need of the hour in recent times with the exponential growth of digital media and the internet. They founders feel that new startups truly do not understanding the process of running a business.

Stock market and business development, according to them, are evergreen sources of income, if utilised effectively.

Their programmes have finessed the technique of offering practical knowledge be it stock market or business development, mentoring students till they are able to earn a steady income out of these sources. Their success has been featured in an interview by CNBC TV18 where the cofounders Mahin BS and Rahul Rajeev talked about the company and the future prospects at large.

The company has seen rapid growth in the last couple of years, setting up in Malaysia as well, seeing hundreds of new students joining every month and expanding their crew to reach an accuracy never seen before.

