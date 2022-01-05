MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Here's why you should buy Astral, Monte Carlo Fashions, Triveni Engineering for short term

Momentum indicator RSI has moved above the 60 mark that may generate thrust for further upside. Nifty is giving proper follow-up of bullish reversal morning star candlestick formation on the weekly chart

Santosh Meena
January 05, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart

The Nifty50 sees a fresh expansion phase after breaking out down-sloping channel formation where 18,000-18,200 is an immediate target zone. If the Nifty manages to take out 18,200 level, then the bulls will eye for a fresh all-time high.

On the downside, the cluster of 50 and 100-DMA (daily moving average), around 17,500 level will act as an immediate and strong support level at any pullback while 17,300-17,150 is the next demand zone.

Momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has moved above the 60 mark that may generate thrust for further upside. The Nifty is giving proper follow-up of bullish reversal morning star candlestick formation on the weekly chart.

Close

Related stories

Bank Nifty also sees a strong move after crossing the cluster of 20-DMA and 200-DMA in the 35,700-35,800 area. The upside momentum may continue, however, 37,200-37,600 is a critical resistance zone where we can expect a pullback because 37,200 is a cluster of 50 and 100-DMA and 37,580 is a previous swing high. On the downside, 36,500 is an immediate support level while 36,000-35,700 is a critical demand zone.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Astral: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,396.65 | Stop-Loss: Rs 2,260 | Target: Rs 2,550 | Return: 6.4 percent

The counter is in a classical uptrend where it is resuming its uptrend after breaking out downsloping channel formation. Rs 2,430 is an immediate horizontal resistance; a close above this will lead to further bullish momentum towards the Rs 2,550 level.

On the downside, Rs 2,335-2,300 is an immediate demand zone, while Rs 2,230-2,170 will be the next important support area. It is trading above its all-important moving averages with positive bias in both MACD (moving average convergence divergence) and RSI.

Image2412022


Triveni Engineering: Buy | LTP: Rs 249.5 | Stop-Loss: Rs 230 | Target: Rs 300 | Return: 20 percent

The counter is in strong bullish momentum where it is continuing its higher highs and highs lows formation and has given a breakout of a rising channel pattern. It is respecting its 100-DMA beautifully, while 20-DMA is providing immediate support.

The Rs 235-230 area will act as an immediate and strong support zone, while Rs 210 is the next important support level. MACD and ADX (average directional index) both are positively poised to support the strength of the current trend while RSI has moved above the 60 mark for further strength.

Image3412022

Monte Carlo Fashions: Buy | LTP: Rs 664 | Stop-Loss: Rs 620 | Target: Rs 750 | Return: 13 percent

The counter is witnessing a breakout of bullish pennant formation with decent volume to resume its strong bullish momentum. It is also taking out multi-month high with strong bullish bias that may lead to a to fresh expansion phase towards Rs 825-900 levels where Rs 750 is an immediate target.

On the downside, Rs 630-620 is an immediate and strong support zone while Rs 590 is the next critical support.

MACD and ADX both are positively poised to support the strength of the current trend while RSI has moved above the 60 mark for further strength.

Image4412022

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Santosh Meena is the Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. He is a professional finance marketer with 10 years of expertise in technical & derivative analysis.
Tags: #Astral #Hot Stocks #Hot Stocks Podcast #Monte Carlo Fashions #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals #Triveni Engineering
first published: Jan 5, 2022 07:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.