    Hot Stocks | Bet on Cera Sanitaryware, Action Construction Equipment, Gravita India for short term

    Action Construction Equipment is coming out of 11 days of consolidation with heavy volume followed by a breakout of the Bullish Inverse Head & Shoulder formation. The overall structure of the counter is very classical on the daily chart.

    Pravesh Gour
    February 08, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST
     
     
    The Nifty is consolidating between highs and lows made on the day of the Budget. On the upside, 17,900–18,000 is a critical resistance zone, and if Nifty manages to take out this area, then we can expect a rally towards 18,200 and 18,500 levels. On the downside, 17,600 is an immediate support while the 200-DMA (daily moving average) around 17,300 is a critical support level.

    Bank Nifty is facing resistance at the 20-DMA, which is currently placed at 41,750; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards 42,500. On the downside, 41,000 is an immediate support level, while 40,000 is a critical support level.

    Option data is still indicating a rangebound move, while FIIs' short exposure in index futures is still above 80 percent. RBI's policy is a key domestic event, while FIIs' flow and the direction of global markets will be other important factors.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: