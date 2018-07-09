Here are the stocks which have undergone changes in their classification of large, mid and smallcaps

After market regulator’s (SEBI's) move to strictly classify mutual fund schemes based on definition of large, mid and smallcap stocks with a review every six months, there are several stocks which will be under a renewed category for July-December 2018 period.

Brokerage house Edelweiss has provided a ready reckoner of such stocks, which has been released by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and highlighted the fact that Indian mutual fund houses will have to realign their schemes within a month.

A few names that form a part of the changes are Biocon, Shriram Transport Finance, MRF, Colgate Palmolive, ACC, ABB, and Punjab National Bank (PNB), among others, are some of the few ones to be changed.

In the midcap segment, Solar Industries, Thomas Cook, Kajaria Ceramics, IDFC, Mahindra CIE and Mahanagar Gas, among others are a part of this list.

Case file

As per a circular released by SEBI in October 2017, MF schemes have to be classified into large, mid and small-cap stocks.

The Schemes would be broadly classified in the following groups:

a. Equity Schemes (refer below)

b. Debt Schemes

c. Hybrid Schemes

d. Solution Oriented Schemes (Retirement Fund & Children’s Fund)

e. Other Schemes (ETF & FoF)

Definition of Large Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap:

Based on Full market capitalisation| Review 6 monthly (Jun & Dec) by AMFI

a. Large Cap: 1st -100 companies (cut-off stood at 6M Avg M-cap of Rs 30,600 crore )

b. Mid Cap: 101 -250 companies (cut-off stood at 6M Avg M-cap of Rs 9,980 crore)

c. Small Cap: 251st onwards companies