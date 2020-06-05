App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hedge fund Sylebra acquires 1.1% stake in PVR, promoter Nirayu buys 1.5% in Alembic

Total promoter and promoter group shareholding in Alembic stood at 67.62 percent, including Nirayu's 59.80 percent as of March 31

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hong Kong-based hedge fund Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund has picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in multiplex chain PVR on June 5. As per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange for June 5, Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund has purchased 5,99,986 equity shares in PVR at Rs 1,167.48 per share.

Promoter Nirayu Pvt has acquired 39,26,391 shares (representing 1.52 percent of total paid-up equity) of Alembic at Rs 54 per share on the BSE and NSE. Total promoter and promoter group shareholding in Alembic stood at 67.62 percent, including Nirayu's 59.8 percent as of March 31.

Among others, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,53,027 equity shares of Pennar Industries at Rs 16.17 per share and Teacher Retirement System of Texas offloaded 1,61,12,980 shares of Jaiprakash Associates at Rs 1.45 per share on the NSE.

Close
Amundi Funds Equity India sold 2,63,318 shares of Indian Terrain Fashions at Rs 27.86 per share, while MC Parikh-HUF bought 3,60,000 shares at Rs 25.5 per share.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Terrain Fashions #PVR

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

What the WHO recommends on face masks

What the WHO recommends on face masks

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Parliamentary panel on IT to meet on June 17 to discuss Aarogya Setu app, data security

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

Coronavirus impact: Chennai Petroleum Corporation writes down inventory of Rs 1,456 crore

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.