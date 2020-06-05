Hedge fund Sylebra acquires 1.1% stake in PVR, promoter Nirayu buys 1.5% in Alembic

Hong Kong-based hedge fund Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund has picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in multiplex chain PVR on June 5. As per bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange for June 5, Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund has purchased 5,99,986 equity shares in PVR at Rs 1,167.48 per share.

Promoter Nirayu Pvt has acquired 39,26,391 shares (representing 1.52 percent of total paid-up equity) of Alembic at Rs 54 per share on the BSE and NSE. Total promoter and promoter group shareholding in Alembic stood at 67.62 percent, including Nirayu's 59.8 percent as of March 31.

Among others, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund sold 7,53,027 equity shares of Pennar Industries at Rs 16.17 per share and Teacher Retirement System of Texas offloaded 1,61,12,980 shares of Jaiprakash Associates at Rs 1.45 per share on the NSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy