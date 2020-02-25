HDFC Life, Bandhan Bank, Info Edge shares gain 4% on inclusion in derivatives segment

After the inclusion of these three stocks, the total scrips under the F&O segment will be increased to 143, from 140 earlier.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bandhan Bank and Info Edge rallied around 4 percent each intraday on February 25 after inclusion in NSE futures & options segment.
The National Stock Exchanges in its circular on February 24 said these abovementioned stocks would be included in the derivative segment with effect from February 28, the first day of March series.
The exchange further said the market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of these securities would be informed on February 27.
