App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies rises 1% on acquisition of German based company

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfsburg-based IT and engineering services provider, H&D International Group.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of HCL Technologies rose 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company is going to acquire a German based company.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Wolfsburg-based IT and engineering services provider, H&D International Group.

The acquisition is part of company’s long-term growth plan in Germany and this deal sees HCL attain significant in-country front office and delivery capabilities and will further enhance the company’s domain expertise in the global automotive sector, company said in release.

Ashish Gupta, Corporate Vice President at HCL Technologies said, "Germany is a critical market for HCL as we continue to expand our business in Europe. We feel the German market is at an inflection point and it is the right time for HCL to expand and make significant investments here."

related news

According to Sharekhan the said acquisition will strengthen its presence in ERD space (contributes 24.1% of its total revenues).

The company’s CC growth guidance (9.5%-11.5%) for FY19 included 125bps from acquisitions in the pipeline.

The completion of transaction is expected to close in August 2018.

The H&D International Group is one of the largest IT service providers in the German automotive industry and operates in over 20 locations globally. The revenue for H&D International group stood at EUR 74.1 million in CY2017.

At 11:15 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 921.60, up Rs 12.30, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.