GuruSpeak | Tarun Nayak uses algos to automate trading, freeing up time for his full-time day job

Algorithmic trading has shortened the learning curve for those who know how to code. For others, it remains a mystery or is dismissed as being complex, costly and not giving any significant edge over conventional trading techniques. Nothing could be further from the truth. Ask TarunNayak, who has developed algorithms (algos)to execute trades daily even as he holds down a full-time job. Algo trading has also transformed how he trades, by paying minimal attention to his trades during the day...