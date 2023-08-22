English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    GuruSpeak: Navneet Bhatia a scalper who makes money trading every few seconds

    In this interview with Monycontrol Pro, Navneet says, ''I did not watch charts, just the price movement and order flow through volume. These were my tools of trade which I sharpened over the years.''

    Shishir Asthana
    August 22, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    GuruSpeak: Navneet Bhatia a scalper who makes money trading every few seconds

    Navneet Bhatia

    A key differentiator between a trader and an investor is time. A trader is playing against the clock, while an investor is happy to sit on his trades and milk the stock as long as the business fundamentals are intact. Time and direction (trend following and mean reverting) define the trader. As the time shortens, the space to think narrows. A long-term or positional trader holds onto his trade based on longer-term charts. A mid-term or swing trader holds his...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A case of the dragon blues

      Aug 21, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Din over Kashmir ahead of polls in Pakistan, India’s non-aero revenue soars, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers