GuruSpeak: Navneet Bhatia a scalper who makes money trading every few seconds

Navneet Bhatia

A key differentiator between a trader and an investor is time. A trader is playing against the clock, while an investor is happy to sit on his trades and milk the stock as long as the business fundamentals are intact. Time and direction (trend following and mean reverting) define the trader. As the time shortens, the space to think narrows. A long-term or positional trader holds onto his trade based on longer-term charts. A mid-term or swing trader holds his...