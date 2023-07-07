Guruspeak| How Rohit Srivastava built a smoothed momentum indicator that works for traders by moving fast

Rohit Srivastava is among those technical analysts and traders who have been in the market for over three decades. This gives him a front-seat experience in watching and participating in the market in various cycles. What separates Srivastava from other traders is that he worked on understanding the market by looking at its underbelly. Rather than adopting technical indicators developed by various traders, especially from the developed world, he designed a momentum indicator by himself, known as the 'Rohit Momentum...