App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steady near 10-month high; palladium hits record level

Spot gold was little changed at $1,326.10 per ounce as of 0048 GMT, after touching a 10-month high of $1,327.64 an ounce in the previous session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold prices were steady near 10-month peaks on Tuesday as the dollar held little changed and markets awaited clarity on US-China trade talks, while palladium struck a record high on supply fears.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was little changed at $1,326.10 per ounce as of 0048 GMT, after touching a 10-month high of $1,327.64 an ounce in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.5 percent to $1,328.9 an ounce.

related news

Palladium hit a record high of $1,459 an ounce in early trade as a sustained supply deficit boosted the autocatalyst metal

The dollar index versus a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 96.784 after ending the previous session flat. U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for Presidents' Day.

Asian shares hovered near a four-month peak on Tuesday, supported by hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making positive progress and expectations of policy stimulus from central banks.

The United States and China will resume trade talks this week in Washington, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he may extend a March 1 deadline for a deal. Both sides reported progress at last week's talks in Beijing.

The United States has blocked efforts by a U.N. agency to improve civil aviation in North Korea to maintain sanctions pressure ahead of a second summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam in late February.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due on Wednesday and should provide more guidance on the likelihood of rate increases this year. There is also talk the bank will keep a much larger balance sheet than previously planned.

The U.S. Commerce Department sent a report on Sunday to U.S. President Donald Trump that could unleash steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts, provoking a sharp backlash from the industry even before it is unveiled, the agency confirmed.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:57 am

tags #China #Commodities #gold and silver #markets #palladium #trade talks #US

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.