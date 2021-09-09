MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades lower; all eyes on ECB for cues

Investors await the outcome of European Central Bank (ECB) meet, which will be revealed later today, to get cues on the course of stimulus tapering and rate hikes.

Nishant Kumar
September 09, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Gold prices traded lower in early trade in domestic futures trade on September 9 in light of weak global cues as dollar held ground against its peers.

A stronger dollar is negative for gold prices as it makes gold expensive in other currencies while investors tend to choose dollar over gold for investment.

The dollar index gained on September 8 amid concerns of delta variant in the United States and many other countries.

Investors await the outcome of European Central Bank (ECB) meet, which will be revealed later today, to get cues on the course of stimulus tapering and rate hikes.

Moreover, improving macroeconomic conditions and strong gains in equities also seem to have dented the appeal of gold. Major stock markets across the globe witnessed profit-taking in the previous session and supported safe-haven buying in the dollar once again.

Close

Related stories

At 1000 hours, MCX October gold was traded 0.25 percent lower at Rs 46,920.

Track Live Gold Prices Here

"Gold is having support at $1,784-1,772 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,804-1,818 per troy ounce; silver is having support at $23.88-23.55 per troy ounce and resistance at $24.34-24.70 per troy ounce," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

"On MCX, gold is having support at Rs 46,850-46,660 and resistance at Rs 47,240-47,500; silver is having support at Rs 63,800-63,300 and resistance at Rs 64,700-65,100 levels. We suggest selling the gold on rise around Rs 47,220 with a stop loss of Rs 47,440 for the target of Rs 46,800," said Jain.

Technical indicators

Expert: Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

The technical chart are again showing some short-covering rally in bullion. Momentum indicator RSI is also indicating the same in hourly as well as four-hourly chart. So, traders are advised to create fresh buy positions in gold and silver in small dips near below given support levels:

October gold support 1: Rs 46,800 | Support 2: Rs 46,600 | Resistance 1: Rs 47,260 | Resistance 2: Rs 47,465.

December silver support 1: Rs 63,500 | Support 2: Rs 63,000 | Resistance 1: Rs 64,750 | Resistance 2: Rs 65,550.

Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor

Negative job data in the US coupled with the resurgence of COVID cases will be a short-term negative for the gold and therefore we advise investors to avoid making longs in gold until ii crosses and sustains $1,840/oz in the US market while traders can take positive bets based on below key pivot numbers.

Key level for gold: Rs 46,975

Buy zone: Above Rs 47,000 for the target of Rs 47,150-47,300

Sell zone: Below Rs 46,960 for the target of Rs 46,804-46,736

Abhishek Chauhan, Head Commodity and Currency at Swastika Investmart

The upside in gold may remain limited and prices are likely to bounce towards Rs 47,400 level. On the other side, ECB is also considering to hike interest rate which could unfold during its monetary policy meeting scheduled today in the evening. Silver has crucial support at Rs 63,700. If it holds this support then a bounce is expected today.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nishant Kumar
Tags: #Gold
first published: Sep 9, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.