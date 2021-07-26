MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades higher, experts say buy for a target of Rs 47,750

Gold has support at Rs 47,300-47,180 and resistance at 47,700-47,880 and silver has support at Rs 66,600-66,200 and resistance at Rs 67,500-68,100, say experts

Kshitij Anand
July 26, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

Gold was trading higher in Indian markets on July 26 following positive trend seen in international spot prices. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading 0.18 percent higher at Rs 47,620 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.26 percent higher at Rs 67,200 a kilogram.

Investors will keep their eye on the US Federal Open Market Committee’s meeting during this week. While no policy change is expected from the committee’s meeting on July 27-28, investors will look out for clues on when the US central bank may rein in its easy monetary policies, a Reuters report said.

On July 23, gold and silver prices settled on a weaker note in the international markets. August gold futures contract settled at $1,801.90 a troy ounce and September silver futures contract settled at $25.24 a troy ounce.

Track live gold price here

Gold and silver prices slipped in the week gone by amid strength in the dollar index and strength in the global equities. Upbeat US corporate earning supported the dollar and global equities. The dollar index tested a fresh three and a half month high last week, experts said.

Close

Gold & Silver Rates Jul 23, 2021

Friday, 23rd July, 2021

Gold Rate in Mumbai Jul 23, 2021

  • 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai
    48,170
  • 10g of 22K gold in Mumbai
    45,880
View more

Friday, 23rd July, 2021

Silver Rate in Mumbai Jul 23, 2021

  • 10g silver in Mumbai
    723
  • 1kg silver in Mumbai
    72,300
View more
Show

Related stories

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile this week ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and the US Fed stance on interest rates and inflation. Gold is expected to hold $1,800 on a closing basis this week. Gold has support at $1,792-1,778, while resistance is at $1,814-1,828 per troy ounce,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, said.

“At MCX, gold has support at 47,300-47,180 and resistance at 47,700-47,880; silver has support at 66,600-66,200 and resistance at 67,500-68,100,” he said.

Jain suggests buying in gold around Rs 47,330 with a stop loss of 47,100 for the target of 47,750 and in silver, around Rs 66,600 with a stop loss of 66,100 for the target of 67,500.

Technical indicators

Expert: Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities

Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,807 after a 0.2 percent decline in the previous session. Gold inched up amid choppiness in the dollar, increasing virus concerns, US-China tensions and Beijing’s crackdown on technology firms.

ETF outflows, weaker consumer demand, and uncertainty ahead of the Fed meeting weighed on prices. Gold may remain supported near $1,800 until the dollar is steady.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International spot gold fell on July 23 and ended the week lower as a stronger dollar, firmer yields, and equity markets weighed on the appeal of the yellow metal.

International spot silver prices fell 1.2 percent on July 23 and closed weak for the third consecutive week.

Domestic gold and silver prices, too, ended weaker, tracking weak overseas prices.

Domestic gold and silver could start flat to marginally higher on July 26, tracking overseas prices.

On the domestic front, MCX August gold holds a support near Rs 47,300-47,100. Resistance is at Rs 47,700-47,900.

MCX September silver holds support near Rs 66,600 where it could see resistance near Rs 67,300-68,000. Support is at Rs 66,700-65,900.

Amit Khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodities Limited

Traders are advised to create a long position in gold and silver near support levels. Traders should also focus on important technical levels given below for the day:

August Gold closing price: Rs 47,534; support 1: 47,300, support 2: 47,000, resistance 1 – 47,780 and resistance 2: 48,101.

September silver closing price Rs: 67,024; support 1: 66,500, support 2: 66,000; resistance 1: 67525 and resistance 2: 68,000.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Gold Price Live #gold price today #gold rate today #India Gold MCX #India Gold MCX August futures #silver price today
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.