App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 159
INC+ : 98

Need 47 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 36

Need 10 more seats to win

INC : 32

Need 14 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal steady ahead of Dhanteras; resistance placed at 38,100

MCX Gold prices which tested crucial resistance of 38,050 and made a high of 38,099 could face resistance nea4 38,100 levels, suggest experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Gold prices rose in domestic futures on October 24 ahead of the Dhanteras festival, which possesses a sentimental value as per India’s tradition in which buying Gold is considered auspicious for the health and wealth of the country.

In the international market, Gold held ground above $1,490 per ounce on Thursday as investors awaited clarity on Brexit after the European Union delayed a decision on granting an extension to Britain, said a Reuters report.

Experts feel that Gold is likely to hover in a range in the near term due to which there could be a possibility of a muted festival season.

Close

Track live Gold price here

related news

“We are just one week behind the celebration of Dhanteras and Gold is trading near its six-years high around Rs 38,000 and market veterans are expecting no plunge in the ongoing prices, which is making it a purchase only for higher section of the society,” Kaushlendra Singh Sengar, Founder, Advisorymandi.com told Moneycontrol.

Gold December futures climbed by Rs 22 to Rs 38,025 per 10 gram at 0920 hrs IST. It closed at Rs 38,003 on October 23.

Moderate gains were seen in Gold and Silver prices on Wednesday. Some safe-haven buying was seen in precious metals due to Brexit worries. But, strength in the dollar index and news on easing US sanctions on Turkey capped gains, suggest experts.

Spot Gold prices test resistance of$1,494 and silver prices also test $17.60 per troy ounce. MCX Gold prices which tested crucial resistance of 38,050 and made a high of 38,099 could face resistance nea4 38,100 levels, suggest experts.

“We expect Gold and Silver prices remain trade in the range. Gold is having support at 37,800 while resistance at 38,100. If it sustains above 38,100, the momentum could push it towards 38,300,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“Silver prices are having support at 45,000 and resistance at 45,500 only sustain above 45,500 could show further strength towards 45,800,” he said.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 09:47 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate #silver price today #silver rate #Spot gold

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.