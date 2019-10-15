App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal slips ahead of Brexit talks; 37,900 to lend support

Gold is expected to trade in the range of 37900-38400 while silver is expected to be traded in the range of 45400-46200.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Gold prices in India saw a muted opening in futures trade on October 15 as markets braced for talks between Britain and the European Union.

In the absence of fresh triggers on the US-China trade talks, investors kept on the edge while tensions in the Middle East is likely to infuse volatility.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,199 per 10 gram, down Rs 27, or 0.07 percent, on the MCX around 1155 hours.

Officials from Britain and the EU will meet at a make-or-break summit on Thursday and Friday that will determine whether or not Britain is headed for a so-called no-deal Brexit, said a Reuters report.

related news

Track live Gold price here

Gold and Silver prices recovered from their lows in Monday's session after the United States outlined the first phase of a trade deal and suspended scheduled tariff hikes on Chinese goods.

Spot Gold in the international market closed above $1,492 and Silver prices also closed above $17.50 per troy ounce.

Experts feel that volatility is likely to continue for some more time and both gold, and silver are likely to trade in a narrow range.

“At MCX Gold prices could test Rs 38,200 and Silver prices could re-test Rs 45,800 again. We expect trade deal headlines and tensions in the Middle East keep bullion prices volatile in today's session,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

“Gold is expected to trade in the range of 37900-38400 while silver is expected to be traded in the range of 45400-46200,” he said.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 09:27 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate today #silver price today #silver rate today

