Gold price today: Go long on dips with a target of Rs 38,660/10 gm

Gold prices in India saw a muted opening in futures trade on October 10, but international prices scaled a one-week peak as hopes of a progress in the ongoing Sino-US trade talks fade.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,511.24 per ounce in early trade.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,462 per 10 gram, down Rs 35, or 0.09 percent, on the MCX around 09:10 hours IST.

Both gold and silver prices closed positive on October 9. Gold December futures closed Rs 114 higher at Rs 38,497 per 10 gram.

US-China trade talks keep precious metals volatile, but gold gained on news of Turkey launching airstrikes on Syria, suggest experts. Investors can use the dips to buy gold for a target of Rs 38,660-38,800/10 gram, with a stop loss of Rs 38,200/10 gram, an analyst said.

“Gold is holding $1,500 per troy ounce and silver $17.40/oz. Ahead of US-China trade talks, which start today, markets will remain volatile. Any dip in prices to around Rs 38,330-38,350/10 gm levels will be an opportunity to go long with a stop loss of Rs 38,200. If it sustain above Rs 38,500 levels it could test targets of Rs 38,660-38,800/10 gm,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.