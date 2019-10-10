App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Go long on dips with a target of Rs 38,660/10 gm

Any dips in silver towards Rs 45,700/kg will be an opportunity to buy again with a stop loss of Rs 45,400, says IndiaNivesh Commodities’ Manoj Kumar Jain

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Gold prices in India saw a muted opening in futures trade on October 10, but international prices scaled a one-week peak as hopes of a progress in the ongoing Sino-US trade talks fade.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,511.24 per ounce in early trade.

December futures for the yellow metal traded at Rs 38,462 per 10 gram, down Rs 35, or 0.09 percent, on the MCX around 09:10 hours IST.

Close

Both gold and silver prices closed positive on October 9. Gold December futures closed Rs 114 higher at Rs 38,497 per 10 gram.

US-China trade talks keep precious metals volatile, but gold gained on news of Turkey launching airstrikes on Syria, suggest experts. Investors can use the dips to buy gold for a target of Rs 38,660-38,800/10 gram, with a stop loss of Rs 38,200/10 gram, an analyst said.

“Gold is holding $1,500 per troy ounce and silver $17.40/oz. Ahead of US-China trade talks, which start today, markets will remain volatile. Any dip in prices to around Rs 38,330-38,350/10 gm levels will be an opportunity to go long with a stop loss of Rs 38,200. If it sustain above Rs 38,500 levels it could test targets of Rs 38,660-38,800/10 gm,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities, told Moneycontrol.

Jain added that any dips in silver towards Rs 45,700/kg will be an opportunity to buy again with a stop loss of Rs 45,400. "If prices sustain above Rs 46,000/kg, then it could test targets of Rs 46,200-46,500."

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 09:38 am

