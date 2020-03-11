App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold gains amid doubts over US stimulus package

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,657.29 per ounce by 0054 GMT, having fallen about 2% in the previous session on hopes for global stimulus measures to shield the world economy from the effects of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the ground it lost a day earlier, as doubts regarding the U.S. stimulus package dragged down Asian equities and U.S. stock futures, and the dollar fell.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,657.29 per ounce by 0054 GMT, having fallen about 2% in the previous session on hopes for global stimulus measures to shield the world economy from the effects of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Close

* U.S. gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,654.70 per ounce.

related news

* Asian shares and Wall Street futures fell as growing scepticism about Washington's stimulus package to fight the outbreak knocked the steam out of an earlier rally.

* As U.S. coronavirus cases rose steadily, the White House and Congress negotiated measures to bolster the U.S. economy and Americans' paychecks against the outbreak's impact, although there was no immediate sign of a deal.

* The dollar resumed its descent against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc after a rebound the previous day as nervous sentiment over the epidemic persisted.

* The total number of infected cases in mainland China rose to 80,778 as of Tuesday, while more than 116,000 people have been infected globally, as the outbreak spread to more countries, causing greater economic damage.

* Japan announced a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending to cope with the fallout to the economy of the outbreak, focusing on support for small and mid-sized firms.

* Britain's new finance minister, Rishi Sunak, will pledge billions of pounds to fight the impact of the epidemic on Wednesday, and the Bank of England might add its firepower to the attempt to stave off the risk of a new recession.

* The euro zone economy grew at a snail's pace in the fourth quarter, figures confirmed, as investments and consumer and government spending just offset the impact of a sharp rise in imports.

* SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.18% to 962.03 tonnes on Tuesday.

* Palladium fell 0.7% to $2,403.73 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2% at $870.18.

* Silver rose 0.9% to $17.02 per ounce.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 07:38 am

tags #Asian equities #Commodities #Gold #US

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.